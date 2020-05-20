Myrtle Beach welcomes first sea turtle nest of 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A member of the Myrtle Beach maintenance staff made a great discovery on Wednesday morning.
He spotted Myrtle Beach’s first sea turtle nest of the season just before dawn near the Dunes Club.
The staff member notified Myrtle Beach State Park, and Park Ranger Ann Wilson relocated 110 eggs from the nest to the state park where there is less beach traffic.
Sea turtle season began on May 1 and lasts until October.
Turtles usually come ashore at night to lay their eggs. People are asked to not disturb, touch or shine a light on the sea turtles, their nests or the hatchlings.
It’s important to remember that it is illegal under federal and state law to disturb sea turtles, and fines can be up to $10,000.
Baby turtles need to crawl back to the ocean on their own to set their internal compass. Sea turtles return to the same shore where they were born to lay eggs.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.