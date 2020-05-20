Myrtle Beach man facing six counts of distributing child porn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was arrested on charges of distributing child pornography, authorities said.
According to a press release from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, 61-year-old Phillip Joseph Byrne face six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Byrne. Investigators state the suspect distributed multiple files of child pornography.
Byrne was arrested on May 18. He remains in jail as of Wednesday afternoon on a $60,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.