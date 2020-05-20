Myrtle Beach crews put out barriers ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Public Works crews spent Wednesday setting up barricades ahead of what’s expected to be a busy Memorial Day weekend.
During an emergency city council meeting on Monday, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said they would begin to stage the equipment just in case officers would need to implement emergency lanes on Ocean Boulevard.
If the emergency lanes are put into action, they would run from 29th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South.
The emergency lane reserved for first responders would run on the northbound side, which means all public traffic would run southbound.
Traffic congestion relief teams will also be used for dispersing crowds and response teams will answer complaints about non-compliance of city and state laws, according to city leaders.
This comes after the city dealt with crowd issues and violence on Sunday.
Police said rival gang members from Chesterfield County came to Myrtle Beach, and their conflict carried over and led to gunfire in the middle of a crowded Ocean Boulevard.
Myrtle Beach City Council is holding a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss Memorial Day weekend plans and also vote on a resolution declaring Memorial Day weekend an extraordinary event.
The extraordinary event status authorizes the city manager to take all steps necessary for the preservation of public health, safety and welfare.
