Myrtle Beach announces tentative schedule for events impacted by COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced some tentative dates for events and festivals throughout the city impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city said these are events that typically take place in the spring, but are now being moved to the summer and fall by their respective organizers.
The announced events include the following:
- Irish Fest (June 13; Grand Park, The Market Common)
- Dragon Boat Festival (Aug. 22; Grand Park, The Market Common)
- Carolina Country Music Fest (Sept. 17-20; Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place)
- Pee Dee Streetrodders’ “Run to the Sun” Car and Truck Show (Sept. 24-26; Former Myrtle Square Mall site)
- Pooch-A-Mania (Oct. 4; Grand Park, The Market Common)
- Art in the Park (Oct. 19-20; Valor Memorial Garden, The Market Common)
- Jeep Jam (Oct. 23-25; Former Myrtle Square Mall site)
- Food Truck Festival (Oct. 30-Nov. 1)
In addition to the date changes, the city said social distancing will still be a focus going forward. Officials also ask those attending to consider wearing a mask in public spaces.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.