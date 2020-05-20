Loris man charged in attempted murder case pleads guilty to lesser charge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man pleaded guilty to being involved in a 2019 shooting in Horry County.
Anthony Gore was arrested back in October in Wilmington after he was wanted on attempted murder charges. Police said he shot a person in September along Rankin Street who was trying to intervene during a domestic dispute.
Gore was charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty last week to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery.
At the request of the victim in the case, the judge sentenced Gore to five years in prison suspended to four years’ probation and he must pay $5,000 in restitution.
He must also attend a vocational rehab or job corps program and undergo random drug and alcohol testing.
