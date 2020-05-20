HCPD: 1 seriously injured in shooting near Conway; police investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting near Conway.
Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to Oak Log Lake Road near Highway 905.
Horry County police said one person was found seriously injured.
They said heavy traffic is expected in the area and people in the community are being asked to use alternate routes while police investigate.
