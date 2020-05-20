HCPD: 1 seriously injured in shooting near Conway; police investigating

HCPD: 1 seriously injured in shooting near Conway; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting near Oak Log Lake Road just outside of Conway. (Source: HCPD)
By Kristin Nelson | May 20, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 3:44 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting near Conway.

Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to Oak Log Lake Road near Highway 905.

Horry County police said one person was found seriously injured.

They said heavy traffic is expected in the area and people in the community are being asked to use alternate routes while police investigate.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.