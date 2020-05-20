Florida man arrested on drug, weapon charges after high-speed chase with Georgetown County authorities

GEORGEOTWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florida man was arrested on drug, firearm and traffic charges following a high-speed chase that ended in Litchfield early Wednesday, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Kevin Kinyotta Patterson, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was taken into custody after fleeing a deputy who stopped his Mazda SUV for operating without rear lights on U.S. 17 Bypass near Murrells Inlet.
With clear weather conditions and no traffic on the highway, deputies initiated a pursuit before the suspect’s car was disabled when three tires were flattened by stop sticks near Litchfield Drive and Ocean Highway, authorities said.
Deputies took the suspect and a female passenger into custody and reported finding a bag containing 40 individual packages of a rock-like substance thought to be crack cocaine, a jar containing a green leafy substance thought to be marijuana, a grinder and an unmarked pill bottle containing a purple powder, along with a .45 caliber handgun and $2,698 in cash, the release stated.
Patterson told deputies all the items in the vehicle belonged to him, and the female was released to a friend. He was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center and held on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, trafficking cocaine base, simple possession of marijuana and unsafe/improper equipment.
An additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm were lodged upon the finding he is a convicted felon on probation from the state of Florida, according to authorities.
In addition to the local charges, Patterson is being held on warrants from authorities in Florida.
