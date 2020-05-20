FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of heavy showers and storms, watching for flash flooding in Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple rounds of showers and storms will continue through the end of the week, producing heavy rain at times.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through Thursday evening for the inland counties of Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, Robeson and Scotland Counties. This includes the cities of Hartsville, Darlington, Dillon, Bennettsville, Lumberton and Laurinburg. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means conditions are favorable for flooding to quickly develop.
An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will remain stalled over the western Carolinas through the end of the week, pumping in plenty of moisture into the Carolinas with shower and storm chances. Heavy rain and storm motions will lead to the potential for flash flooding during the next couple of days.
Now that the low pressure system is closer, expect a better coverage in showers and storms today. Highs will climb into the mid 70s inland and the upper 70s along the beaches. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with the showers and storms off and on throughout the day. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out this afternoon and into the evening hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed part of our area in a marginal risk (level one out of five) for an isolated strong storm or two. Similar to the past couple of days, the severe weather threat is low but a gusty storm or two cannot be ruled out. We will keep an eye on the radar all day long and alert you if needed on any storm that needs to be watched. The best timing for a strong storm would be this afternoon and into the evening hours.
The forecast through the end of the week remains the same with showers and storms possible just about anywhere and just about at anytime. Locally heavy rain will be possible and flash flooding will need to be watched, especially along I-95. This will not be a widespread flash flooding threat but a few problems in heavy downpours could occur. Highs will reach the 80s again on Friday with a few peeks of sunshine working back into the forecast. Even then, rain chances will remain scattered for Friday afternoon.
Rain chances will drop into Memorial Day weekend but not be removed completely. Right now, the weekend forecast features the 20-30% chance of afternoon showers and storms with temperatures warming back up. When the rain is said and done, we will look at 1-3 inches near the beaches and locally up to 4-6 inches well inland.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.