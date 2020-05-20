Deputies arrest man accused of breaking into Georgetown County church

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a church in Georgetown County.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been identified as 46-year-old John Brady Howerton.
Deputies said Howerton was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 521.
Howerton is accused of breaking into the Six Mile Crossing Church of God on Kent Road.
According to the release, Howerton stole four television sets, two laptop computers with charges and $54 in change from a safe.
Deputies said Howerton had the money in his possession when he was arrested.
Three of the television sets were found in the church yard. The other television and the laptops were found across Kent Road, the release stated.
According to deputies, the stolen items were returned to the church pastor.
Howerton, who is charged with burglary, is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.