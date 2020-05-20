Deputies arrest four on drug, gun charges in joint operation in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A joint operation in Marlboro County has led to the arrest of four people on drug and gun charges.
According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were part of an operation to target neighborhoods that have seen a recent surge in gun and drug activity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities said the operation led to the seizure of three firearms, one of which was stolen, a quantity of pills, cocaine, marijuana and $700.
The State Law Enforcement Division, McColl police and Bennettsville police assisted in the operation.
The suspects were identified as:
- Robert Jenkins, 61, charged with distribution of a schedule I narcotic, third offense
- Lonnie Marie Griggs, 43, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, first offense
- Laron Fuller, 32, charged with distribution of cocaine base, second offense
- Anthony Dewayne Brigman,18, charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotic
“I am so humbled and grateful for the agencies and officers that assisted in this operation. We are blessed to have a great working relationship with our local municipalities, as well as SLED, and this is a great example of hard work and teamwork paying off,” Sheriff Charles Lemon said.
