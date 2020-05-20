Deputies arrest four on drug, gun charges in joint operation in Marlboro County

A joint operation in Marlboro County has led to the arrest of four people on drug and gun charges. (Source: Unsplash)
By WMBF News Staff | May 20, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 12:27 PM

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A joint operation in Marlboro County has led to the arrest of four people on drug and gun charges.

According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were part of an operation to target neighborhoods that have seen a recent surge in gun and drug activity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities said the operation led to the seizure of three firearms, one of which was stolen, a quantity of pills, cocaine, marijuana and $700.

Brigman (TL), Fuller (TR), Griggs (BL) and Jenkins (BR) (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

The State Law Enforcement Division, McColl police and Bennettsville police assisted in the operation.

The suspects were identified as:

  • Robert Jenkins, 61, charged with distribution of a schedule I narcotic, third offense
  • Lonnie Marie Griggs, 43, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, first offense
  • Laron Fuller, 32, charged with distribution of cocaine base, second offense
  • Anthony Dewayne Brigman,18, charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotic

“I am so humbled and grateful for the agencies and officers that assisted in this operation. We are blessed to have a great working relationship with our local municipalities, as well as SLED, and this is a great example of hard work and teamwork paying off,” Sheriff Charles Lemon said.

