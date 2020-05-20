Bond hearing scheduled for two additional suspects charged in Ocean Blvd. shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing is set to take place Wednesday morning for two additional suspects arrested in charged in connection with Sunday’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that injured several people.
According to authorities, Dennis Stewart and Antonio Brown Jr., both of Cheraw, will appear before a judge at 9 a.m. on May 20.
Both are charged with eight counts of attempted murder.
On Tuesday, 20-year-old Quandre Tyson and 17-year-old Anthony Griffin, both of Pageland, were each denied bond during a separate hearing. They face seven counts each of attempted murder for their alleged role in the shooting that injured several.
Police also announced that Dewon Cole, 18, of Kershaw, who they said is active duty in the U.S. Navy, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. They said he is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina. He also faces seven counts of attempted murder.
Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, was also arrested and charged in the case. He is charged with disorderly conduct.
Police said a juvenile was also taken into custody and charged in connection to the shooting.
