Attorneys for stepmother accused of killing Gannon Stauch file motion requesting bond

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/WMBF) - Attorneys for Leticia Stauch, charged with murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch, have filed a motion to possibly allow her to bond out of jail.
According to WMBF News partner KKTV, it was one of two motions filed by Stauch’s defense team. The first deals with her preliminary hearing, which is currently set for June 8 following a June 5 court appearance.
Attorneys are asking the preliminary hearing to be pushed back due to Stauch’s alleged lack of access to her defense team, according to KKTV.
The motion claims the El Paso County jail stopped allowing video visitation for Stauch and other inmates with her security designation in early May. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said all inmates had access to video visitation, just not all at the same time.
According to KKTV, the motion did acknowledge the option for attorneys to visit Stauch in person but claimed doing that was too dangerous due to how highly contagious COVID-19 is.
Regarding the setting of bond, the motion said it would allow Stauch to have video and phone access with her defense team “from the safety of her home.”
Gannon Stauch, 11, was reported missing back in January in Colorado. He was born in Loris but moved out to Colorado with his father a few years ago. Gannon still has family living in Loris, including his mother and grandparents.
His body was found in Florida in March. Earlier that month, Leticia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach and charged with his death.
