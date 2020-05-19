Bond hearing scheduled for two suspects charged in Ocean Blvd. shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing is set to take place Tuesday afternoon for two of the suspects arrested in charged in connection with Sunday’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that injured several people.
According to authorities, Deantez Griffin, 17, and Quandre Tyson, 20, both of Pageland, will appear before a judge at 4 p.m. on May 19.
Both are charged with seven counts of attempted murder.
Police also announced that Dewon Cole, 18, of Kershaw, who they said is active duty in the U.S. Navy, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. They said he is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina. He also faces seven counts of attempted murder.
Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, was also arrested and charged in the case. He is charged with disorderly conduct.
Police said a juvenile was also taken into custody and charged in connection to the shooting.
Myrtle Beach police said they’re still searching for two people wanted for their involvement in the shooting. Antonio Brown Jr., 22, of Cheraw and Dennis Stewart, 20, of Cheraw, are wanted on eight counts of attempted murder.
