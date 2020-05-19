Tidelands Health partnering with DHEC to offer free COVID-19 testing across the Grand Strand

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Pee Dee Region Testing Coalition and are partnering to launch a COVID-19 community testing program in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties, staff announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, Tidelands Health will serve as one of the medical leads for the Grand Strand, along with other partners in the coalition. Free testing clinics for individuals will begin in the coming days and will continue into the summer based on availability of testing supplies.
DHEC will supply the testing media, and Tidelands Health will donate manpower to staff the free clinics.
Testing clinics will be open to all area residents. Pre-screening is not required, and there will be no charge to be tested. Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing, the release stated.
Tidelands Health will also continue to offer medical assessments and testing for symptomatic patients at various Tidelands Health Family Medicine locations as it has done since March.
The initial goal is to conduct 8,000 tests – representing 2 percent of the region’s total population – by the end of June, according to Tidelands Health officials.
Specific locations, dates and times for the testing clinics will be announced in the coming days, with clinics planned across the three-county region. In addition to various Tidelands Health locations, testing sites will include the Myrtle Beach Pelicans stadium, the Coastal Carolina University campus and other community locations.
