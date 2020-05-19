Some South Carolinians still waiting for unemployment benefits during coronavirus pandemic

For each week someone is found eligible to receive benefits, they will receive payments retroactively. Please note: Federal FPUC funding will be retroactive for claim week ending April 4 (March 29- April 4, 2020). For example, if they certified for claim week ending 3/21 or 3/28, they would receive a weekly benefit amount only, as the FPUC program doesn’t cover these weeks. If they certified for claim week ending 4/4 and 4/11, they would receive the weekly benefit amount and the $600 FPUC funding. Also remember the FPUC program has been approved through the CARES Act through the week ending July 25, 2020. After this date, they will no longer receive these funds, however, they will continue to receive weekly benefit amounts if found eligible for that week"