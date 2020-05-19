Recovered COVID-19 patient meets anonymous plasma donor from Tennessee who helped save her life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lisa Hardin and her husband Kevin celebrated their 30-year wedding anniversary Tuesday.
A few weeks ago, it was tough to imagine they would even be here.
Hardin was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April. She became severely ill and was hospitalized. Her doctors said they were about to put her on a ventilator.
On Easter Sunday, she received plasma from an anonymous recovered COVID-19 patient in Tennessee.
Doctors and Hardin said she began improving immediately. She was released a few days later and after a couple weeks she tested negative for the disease.
Tuesday, Hardin met the anonymous donor who helped saved her life via a video conference call. She said, "I can't thank you enough because you did give me the gift of life by sharing your immunity with me."
The anonymous donor is Harriett Whitaker from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Whitaker said her battle with COVID-19 wasn't as severe. Her husband Brad also tested positive for COVID-19. When they both recovered they began donating their plasma through the Blood Assurance.
Whitaker said, "It is just hard to describe what it feels like to know you saved somebody's life doing something so simple."
Hardin said she plans on donating some of her plasma as soon as she is cleared to do so. She wants to pay it forward and save someone else's life.
According to The Blood Connection, they send out about 20 units of donated plasma a day to help severely ill patients.
Both women said they plan on meeting up in person once the pandemic is over. "I'm going to be your friend forever," Hardin said to Whitaker.
If you have recovered from COVID-19 and are eligible to donate blood -- contact The Blood Connection at (864)-751-1168.
