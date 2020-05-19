Police: One charged after shot fired on Ocean Blvd. restaurant property prior to separate gang-related shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgia man remains in jail Tuesday after firing a shot on an Ocean Boulevard restaurant’s property on Sunday, shortly before an unrelated gang-affiliated shooting just down the street, according to police.
On Monday, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock told the Myrtle Beach City Council during an emergency meeting that officers were responding to a reported shooting at RipTydz around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Prock, an argument happened inside RipTydz and officers quickly located and apprehended the suspected shooter, who was identified as 25-year-old Donterrious Veonte Devon Gibson, of Lithonia, Ga.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Gibson is charged with discharging a firearm and unlawful carrying of a pistol. His bond is set at $10,000.
Additional details about the incident were released on Tuesday.
According to MBPD Cpl. Tom Vest, a fight between two people occurred on RipTydz property. He did not know if the fight was inside or outside the restaurant.
At one point, the suspect took out a gun and fired a shot into the ground in the parking lot, Vest said.
Soon after officers arrested the suspect, they received an unrelated call of shots fired in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.
Several people were injured in that shooting, which involved rival gang members out of Chesterfield County, according to police.
Five people were taken into custody in connection with that shooting.
