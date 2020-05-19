Myrtle Beach water park adds extra safety precautions ahead of reopening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Attractions across the state were ordered to close two months ago, but they may not have to stay closed much longer.
During the accelerateSC meeting on Tuesday, the state tourism director said that he believes reopening attractions will actually make the Grand Strand safer with the busy Memorial Day weekend coming up.
“Attractions were closed this past weekend," said South Carolina Tourism Director Duane Parrish during the accelerateSC meeting. "There was additional pressure on the beach itself as a place for people to go. Opening up swimming pools yesterday, opening attractions this weekend would relieve some of that pressure of people being together in one place.”
When the governor answered questions after the accelerateSC meeting about the recommendation to reopen attractions, he said he believes that is a “good recommendation.”
McMaster said he would weigh the recommendation. A formal announcement about attractions has not yet been made.
Meanwhile, Myrtle Waves water park will be able to open up on Saturday because it is considered a commercial pool, rather than an attraction. The business could have opened up on Monday when other pools reopened, but management wanted to take the week to prepare for a safe reopening.
“We’re a business, we need to generate income. At the same time, we want to make sure everybody is safe and had a great experience and want to come back. While they’re here, I want them to feel safe also,” said Myrtle Waves Owner Mark Lazarus.
The Myrtle Waves staff has spent the week power washing the inner tubes, putting up plexiglass at the photo center and socially distancing the groups of chairs.
“The good thing is that in the water, our inner tubes are sanitized with chlorinated water," Lazarus said. "The CDC says that in chlorinated water, the COVID cannot be transmitted.”
Lazarus was one of five attraction business owners that worked on the panel for accelerateSC. That panel produced guidelines to help attractions throughout the state prepare for reopening.
