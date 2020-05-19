Judge denies bond for man accused in 2016 Myrtle Beach Mall murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach Mall back in 2016 appeared for a bond hearing on Tuesday.
A judge denied bond for Dominique Hemingway who is charged with murder in 78-year-old Frances Mae Davis. He also faces charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police said on Jan. 8, 2016, Davis was sitting inside a car the mall’s parking lot, waiting for her daughter who was shopping inside, when she was shot to death.
When her daughter returned to the car, she found her mother slumped over and her purse missing.
Hemingway’s arrest came more than four years after her death after it seemed that the case had gone cold. But police said investigative work and community action led them to identify Davis as a suspect in the case.
