‘I’ll kill you and gut you like a pig’: Conway man accused of trying to stab man returning phone to friend

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man remains behind bars Tuesday after allegedly threatening to stab another man in the Aynor area over the weekend.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 31-year-old Michael Douglas Faulk is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. His bond is set at $20,000.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to the Conway area on May 17 to talk to a man who said he had been assaulted the night before.
The victim said he had gone to return a phone to his friend. When he arrived at his friend’s home, both that person and the suspect were standing outside talking, police said.
When the suspect saw the victim, he reportedly became “irate,” pulled out a knife, and said “I’ll kill you and gut you like a pig,” according to the police report.
According to the victim, the suspect tried to stab him in the stomach, leaving two very small and shallow puncture wounds, the report stated.
The suspect tried to stab the victim again in the stomach, police said. The victim grabbed the blade of the knife during another stabbing attempt and cut his hand, the report stated.
According to the report, officers spoke to the witness at a Hardee’s on North Kings Highway. The friend reportedly corroborated the victim’s story and said he was fearful of the suspect returning to the home and trying to retaliate, authorities said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.