Horry County school parking lots being considered for DHEC’s temporary COVID-19 testing sites

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools are in talks with the South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control, about possibly using some of the school parking lots as temporary COVID-19 testing sites.
School district officials said currently they’re in the planning and discussion phases with DHEC. They are looking into allowing the agency to use some of the parking lots that have parent loop roads, which help to quickly assist with student drop-off and pick-up traffic.
“We’re able to get a lot of traffic off the roads, onto the school property because of the parent loop roads," said Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools.
Bourcier said those parking layouts are what make the parking lots a viable option for DHEC’s temporary testing sites, which can assist with keeping traffic more controlled during the temporary testing period.
Brandi Roberts, a parent in the Horry County Schools district, said she’s fine with testing sites in the school lots as long as it’s not happening inside her child’s school walls.
“As long as they’re not going into the schools, like actually going into the schools, I’m fine with it," Roberts said. "I wouldn’t want them using the cafeteria or actually [going] inside of the schools. But I wouldn’t have an issue [with them] in the parking lot.”
The school district said they’ve been a big partner with DHEC throughout the pandemic and they want to continue supporting their efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ in Horry County.
“We’ve been on multiple calls every day with DHEC concerning the situation," said Bourcier. "This is another opportunity for us to assist that partnership and assist our community.”
