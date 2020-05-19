Heavy rain puts the brakes on NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Mother Nature forced NASCAR to postpone the Xfinity race on Tuesday at Darlington Raceway.
Due to inclement weather, the Toyota 200 has been pushed back to noon on Thursday. Race fans will be able to watch it on FS1.
Race officials had already moved up the start time up by one hour because of the poor weather, but the rain didn’t want to let up.
The Xfinity race is the second of three races that was taking place at Darlington Raceway over the span of four days as NASCAR returned to racing after the coronavirus put sporting events on hold.
On Sunday, Kevin Harvick won The Real Heroes 400 race.
NASCAR’s elite Cup Series will race at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Darlington, depending on the weather.
