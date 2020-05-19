Florence police investigate shooting that sends one to hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Florence.
Officers were called around 2 p.m. to the 400 block of South Church Street.
Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said officer found a victim with a gunshot wound. Brandt added that the victim was taken to the hospital, but that person’s condition isn’t known at this time.
He said that this is an active investigation and authorities are searching for a suspect.
At this point, details are limited but more is expected to be released as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
