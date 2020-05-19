FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms continue, improving by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will be likely through the end of the week with periods of heavy rain at times.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Thursday evening for the inland counties of Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro and Robeson and Scotland including the cities of Florence, Hartsville, Darlington, Dillon, Bennettsville and Lumberton. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means conditions are favorable for flooding to quickly develop.
An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will remain stalled across the western Carolinas through Thursday evening. This upper level low pressure system will draw plenty of moisture into the Carolinas for periods of showers and storms.
Tonight will be mild and muggy as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 60s. Hit or miss showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely from time to time. Some of the downpours could produce locally heavy rain at times.
Thursday will see another round of mostly cloudy skies and passing showers and thunderstorms at times as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Once again, any thunderstorm that develops will capable of dropping locally very heavy rainfall.
Rain totals through Friday will average an additional one to three inches for most areas. Parts of the Pee Dee have already picked up 3 to 4 inches of rain this week and additional rain will increase the risk of minor flooding. Rainfall has been more sparse across the Grand Strand, but few heavy downpours will be possible tonight and Thursday.
Rain chances will slowly drop a bit by Friday and into the Memorial Day weekend. Right now, the weekend forecast features 20% of mainly afternoon showers and storms with temperatures climbing well into the 80s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.