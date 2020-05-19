FIRST ALERT: Rounds of heavy showers and storms, flash flood watch issued in some areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be likely through the end of the week. Some will produce heavy rain at times.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued through Thursday evening for the inland counties of Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro and Robeson including the cities of Hartsville, Darlington, Dillon, Bennettsville and Lumberton. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means conditions are favorable for flooding to quickly develop.
An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will remain stalled across the western Carolinas through the end of the week. This upper level low pressure system will draw plenty of moisture into the Carolinas for periods of showers and storms.
Tonight will be mild and muggy as temperatures drop into the upper 60s to near 70. Hit or miss showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely from time to time. Some of the downpours could produce locally heavy rain at times.
Wednesday will see another round of mostly cloudy skies and passing showers and thunderstorms at times as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of humidity. Once again, any thunderstorm that develops will capable of dropping locally very heavy rainfall.
The forecast through the middle and end of the week remains the same with showers and storms possible just about anywhere at just about anytime. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times. As rainfall totals continue to increase, areas of flash flooding may start to develop. The best chance of areas of flooding will be across the Pee Dee where higher rainfall amounts will be possible.
Rain totals this week will average one to three inches for areas near the Grand Strand. Higher amounts - up to 3 to 5 inches - will be possible west of I-95 and north of the NC border. Localized areas could see 6 or more inches of rain before the week is done.
Rain chances will slowly drop a bit by the end of the week into the Memorial Day weekend, but no be removed completely. Right now, the weekend forecast features 20% to 30% chances of mainly afternoon showers and storms with temperatures climbing well into the 80s.
