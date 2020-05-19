FIRST ALERT: Muggy with showers and storms throughout the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's muggy and warm as you step out the door this morning. While you will not need the jacket, you will need to grab the umbrella as this unsettled and damp weather pattern looks to continue through the rest of the week.
That pesky low pressure system will keep rain chances around in the forecast for today. Many of you have already saw the rain either last night or early this morning. If you haven't we have plenty of chances today with a 70-80% chance of rain depending on your location.
Despite the rain today, highs will still reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with more clouds than sunshine. Even while the temperatures are cooler over the next couple of days, the humidity will be just as high as the moisture coming off the Atlantic gets pulled in by this low pressure system.
Unfortunately, that low pressure system is not going anywhere anytime soon. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the rest of the work week and into the weekend along the beaches. Even for Wednesday, it's another round of showers and storms throughout the day with some gusty winds possible for any afternoon storms that try to develop.
Our rain chances will remain likely through Friday with more clouds than sunshine for most of the work week. More sunshine will return by Friday and into the weekend, but the humidity will keep those rain chances around for the weekend plans. With all of the rain in the forecast, rainfall totals look to range from 1-3" along the beaches. 2-4" inland looks like a solid bet with some isolated higher totals possible to the northwest. We will have to keep an eye on where the heaviest rain sets up for each day.
