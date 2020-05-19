FIRST ALERT: Muggy with showers and storms throughout the week

Our rain chances will remain likely through Friday with more clouds than sunshine for most of the work week. More sunshine will return by Friday and into the weekend, but the humidity will keep those rain chances around for the weekend plans. With all of the rain in the forecast, rainfall totals look to range from 1-3" along the beaches. 2-4" inland looks like a solid bet with some isolated higher totals possible to the northwest. We will have to keep an eye on where the heaviest rain sets up for each day.