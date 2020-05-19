Extra officers, crews in place ahead of Memorial Day weekend in Horry County, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Emergency Management director assured leaders Tuesday night that the county is prepared for extra crowds during Memorial Day weekend.
During Horry County Council’s virtual meeting, councilmembers asked Emergency Management Director Randy Webster about the plans, especially after violence erupted on Sunday along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Webster said that he has taken a look at the shooting that occurred last weekend and have discussed it with the Horry County police chief and Horry County Fire Rescue chief.
He added that they are in communication with police departments in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and also officers from other jurisdictions that are coming in from out of town to help out.
Webster said there will be teams in the perimeter around Myrtle Beach and will be ready to respond in case a situation similar to Sunday’s takes place.
He told Horry County Council that he has information on the number of people coming into town based on bookings from hotels and short-term rentals but said it’s still hard to determine the crowd size because day trippers will come to the Grand Strand and not stay in hotels.
Webster said he is hoping for a calm weekend and wants people to be safe, especially since the county is still dealing the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines.
