2020 Conway Riverfest canceled amidst COVID-19 pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2020 Conway Riverfest has been canceled due to concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty of current events, the Chamber has made the decision to cancel this year’s event,” according to information from the city.
The 2020 Conway Riverfest was originally set to take place on June 27.
According to information from the Conway Chamber of Commerce, the city’s July 4 fireworks display will proceed as planned.
