Conway council delays vote on rezoning needed to build cooler behind U.S. 501 convenience store

A property owner, who first petitioned Conway City Council to allow him to reopen a convenience store on U.S. 501 at Sixth Avenue, will have to wait a little longer to get a response from the council.
Rikin Patel told council in February that gas doesn’t generate enough money, so he wants to sell beer and wine. To do that, he’ll have to build a beer cooler on the rear of the existing store and that will require a rezoning of .13-acres of the property from medium density residential to highway commercial. Patel says he also plans to add landscaping behind the store.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy told the group Monday night that she’s heard from nine to 12 nearby residents, who have sharp concerns about the old convenience store reopening.
Council had earlier called for comments on the request. Zenobia Steele, who labeled herself a concerned citizen, sent along her objections to the business in writing.
She said when the gas station was open, she experienced excessive amounts of trash in her yard, loud talking and people walking at late times at night and cars speeding down Sixth Avenue, and she pointed out that someone was killed between the gas station and her home.
“These events are the reasons I would not like a business in this area. I believe this would cause increased safety concerns for our community,” she wrote.
