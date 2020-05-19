Chamber urging Myrtle Beach visitors, residents to ‘act responsibly’ in light of weekend violence, COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is urging residents and guests to be responsible during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
President Karen Riordan’s message to investors comes days after several people were injured during a May 17 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
“We are saddened by the incident that took place on Ocean Boulevard Sunday night,” Riordan’s message stated. “We are grateful for the quick response of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and as a community we will not tolerate illegal and unsafe activities.”
Footage of a large crowd dancing in the middle of Ocean Boulevard prior to the shooting also drew attention, with videos going viral on social media.
Dozens of revelers were seen dancing in the street and not adhering to social distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The chamber is grateful that our community remains a top vacation destination for travelers and we appreciate that people are once again booking beach vacations,” Riordan stated. “However, we also recognize that COVID-19 remains a community health threat and we encourage our residents and visitors to act responsibly as they visit our beaches, restaurants and shops.”
According to Riordan, the chamber is working with area leaders to prepare for a “safe Memorial Day weekend,” which includes developing messaging reminding guests to visit responsibly.
That includes practicing social distancing and healthy hygiene to avoid spreading COVID-19, as well as cleaning up after oneself and obeying local ordinances.
“We know times are challenging in our country, but each of us bears a responsibility to help keep our fellow citizens safe, and that includes both adhering to social distancing guidelines and lawful behavior,” Riordan stated.
