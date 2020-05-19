Board to review plans for microbrewery set to come to Myrtle Beach’s arts and innovation district

The Community Appearance Board will consider construction plans for Grand Strand Brewing Company at this week's meeting. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | May 19, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 10:52 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Community Appearance Board will consider renovation and construction plans for a microbrewery that is slated for Myrtle Beach’s arts and innovation district.

According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the proposal from Grand Strand Brewing Company would return the 13,000 square-foot bingo hall to its historic look.

The property fronts on Nance Plaza in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Members of the Community Appearance Board will review the plans during Thursday’s conference call at 1:30 p.m.

Grand Strand Brewing Company will produce a variety of handmade beers which will be available in the taproom on the first floor of the property.

