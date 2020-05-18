UPDATE: Man dies in Laurinburg shooting; suspect charged with murder

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend shooting in Laurinburg, authorities said Monday.
According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to N. Main Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a Chrysler 300 that had been hit several times by gunfire. Two people were found inside the car with gunshot wounds.
The investigation revealed the shooting happened at the intersection of Main and Church streets, about five blocks south from where the Chrysler 300 was found, authorities said.
One of the victims, identified as 33-year-old Christopher John Flowers, was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities said Flowers died Sunday afternoon.
In addition to Flowers, a 26-year-old man was found shot inside the vehicle. He was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.
Authorities said Monday a 41-year-old man was also inside the car at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
Smith is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle and discharging a firearm in city limits.
Authorities said Smith received no bond on the murder charge.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.