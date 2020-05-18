This is Carolina: Sign maker designs more than a thousand signs for graduates, teachers

“A passion and compassion. They don’t realize it, but at the time I am blessing them, they’re blessing me because this is my passion and this is what I like to do. So to be able to see them smile and feel special, that blesses me back,” Flinchum said, smiling. “I make sure that every piece of that sign is, the color is just right. These signs will last them 10, 20 years so it’s something that is special for them. It’s special for me to be able to make it, but it’s special for them and their friends and their family. They earned it and they deserve it. They should be proud.”