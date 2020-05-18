Senior Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High senior reflects on missing end of year, tells other to ‘just keep your head up’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A soon-to-be Myrtle Beach High School graduate said she misses her Seahawk family more than ever.
Jai Jai Gregg is a straight-A student and a competitive dancer, and said she has big plans for her future. Her message for her fellow students and teachers at MBHS is, “I love you guys, just keep your head up, we’re going to get through this together.”
Gregg said her senior year hasn’t been the same. The thing she misses the most is walking into school, seeing all her friends, and just saying good morning.
“To me, it’s just different. It feels like my heart is broke,” Gregg said. "I really wish we could finish and walk across the stage. That’s all the seniors want to do is walk across the stage, but yeah that’s what I miss. I’m going to cry; I just miss my friends and talking with my friends about how their day is going.”
Since the time Gregg spoke with WMBF News, officials with Myrtle Beach High School announced the Class of 2020 has a choice for their graduation ceremony. Principal Zachary McQuigg said students can: choose to be a part of a large group at Doug Shaw Stadium on June 2 at 9 a.m., with two guests; take part in an individual ceremony with up to eight guests to be scheduled by appointment for later in the day on June 2; or participate in a virtual ceremony.
Gregg stayed active during her time at MBHS. She was a Seahawk cheerleader, she was in competitive cheer, she participated in show choir, and served in student government.
“When I leave school, I want to move to L.A. and be a professional dancer and try out to be a Lakers cheerleader,” Gregg said.
When thinking back to a favorite moment as a Seahawk, Gregg said her most memorable moment was winning the Miss Myrtle Beach school pageant.
“It was a great feeling winning my senior year and having that many people support me. I was shocked because I didn’t think I would win. It was a great moment at that time,” Gregg said.
