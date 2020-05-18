Senior Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High senior reflects on missing end of year, tells other to ‘just keep your head up’

Since the time Gregg spoke with WMBF News, officials with Myrtle Beach High School announced the Class of 2020 has a choice for their graduation ceremony. Principal Zachary McQuigg said students can: choose to be a part of a large group at Doug Shaw Stadium on June 2 at 9 a.m., with two guests; take part in an individual ceremony with up to eight guests to be scheduled by appointment for later in the day on June 2; or participate in a virtual ceremony.