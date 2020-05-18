SCDMV to resume skills tests for non-commercial vehicle drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – People who need a driver’s license will be able to take their tests starting next week.
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announced it will resume offering skills tests on Tuesday, May 26 for non-commercial vehicle drivers who want to obtain a standard (Class D) driver’s license.
The skills tests will be offered by appointment only, Monday through Friday, at 23 SCDMV branch office locations across the state as well as one day per week at an additional 10 SCDMV locations.
The SCDMV suspended Class D skills tests in mid-March due to the coronavirus social distancing requirements.
"Our SCDMV license examiners are excited to resume skills tests to help customers get their driver's licenses to safely operate on South Carolina roadways," said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. "It is time to resume these tests and get South Carolinians back to work. I’m confident this modified test maintains the fidelity of our examination of driver proficiency while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and our customers.”
Class D Skills Test Offered - Monday through Friday:
- Beaufort
- Bishopville
- Blythewood
- Camden
- Charleston – Leeds Avenue
- Chester
- Conway
- Dillon
- Florence
- Gaffney
- Georgetown
- Greer
- Irmo
- Kingstree
- Lake City
- Marion
- Orangeburg
- Pickens
- Ridgeland
- Seneca
- Spartanburg - Southport Road
- St. George
- Walterboro
Class D Skills Test Offered - Select Days:
Monday
- Bennettsville
- North Augusta
Tuesday
- Greenville - Saluda Dam Road
- Ladson
Wednesday
- Columbia - Shop Road
- Myrtle Beach - Market Common
- McCormick
Thursday
- Rock Hill
- Greenwood
Friday
- Sumter
Customers can schedule skills test appointments at SCDMVonline.com. Customers who don’t make an appointment will be turned away.
