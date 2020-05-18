Police: Rival gang members involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have identified those involved in Sunday night’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard as rival gang members from Chesterfield County, authorities announced Monday.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the members had an ongoing issue in their home community, traveled to Myrtle beach, and “continued their conflict with reckless acts in our community.”
Several people were injured in the shooting, which happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
Four people were taken into custody. Their names and specific charges have not been released at this time.
“We have a dedicated team of police officers who are committed to the safety of our community, strong law enforcement partnerships, and a network of nearly 1,000 cameras and license plate readers to help us identify violators. We will use every resource at our disposal to identify every person involved, and they will be held responsible for their criminal actions,” according to the MBPD.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.