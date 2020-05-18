Police chief: 17-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting in Marion; 1 in custody

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A drive-by shooting in Marion sent a 17-year-old to the hospital, according to the police chief.
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said his officers were called to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Gibson Street, near East. Liberty Street.
He said the teenager was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Flowers added that another 17-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the drive-by shooting.
The investigation in ongoing in the case.
