Police chief: 17-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting in Marion; 1 in custody

By WMBF News Staff | May 18, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 8:40 PM

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A drive-by shooting in Marion sent a 17-year-old to the hospital, according to the police chief.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said his officers were called to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Gibson Street, near East. Liberty Street.

He said the teenager was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Flowers added that another 17-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the drive-by shooting.

The investigation in ongoing in the case.

