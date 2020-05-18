Police chief wants better communication with Myrtle Beach hotels on booking numbers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s chief of police said she’s disappointed with the lack of communication her department received on hotel reservation numbers this past weekend.
Chief Amy Prock said the department regularly consults with the Chamber of Commerce, lodging industry professionals and business owners, about the number of expected bookings and tourists coming to the area, and had talked with the same organizations prior to the May 15 weekend.
But Prock said those numbers weren’t accurate enough this past week and the department’s manpower wasn’t enough for the tourist influx. She said that affected where to best position her officers.
“The information we originally received was inaccurate at best," Chief Prock said. "It was extremely disappointing to me and my staff that the communication with our business community was lacking in our department.”
This past weekend, Myrtle Beach police had to deal with a large crowd partying on Ocean Boulevard and then a shooting, also along Ocean Boulevard, that authorities said involved rival gang members from Chesterfield County. Two people were shot and a third person suffered another injury, but several others were put in harm’s way by the gunfire, according to police.
Prock said had the department known hotels were expecting an influx of bookings, their officers would of been launched in the appropriate places. But some hotels told WMBF News that they can’t report those numbers if they aren’t accounted for in the books.
“Usually, it’s a lot of last-minute reservations we get [around] Memorial Day weekend," said Priye Thadani, manager for Royal Palace Inn & Suites. "We usually get last-minute [reservations], people don’t normally book in advance.”
The office manager of the Water Park Hotel, Angela Johnson, said she’d love to support the police with more specific booking information, but said there needs to be a better system in place to report the bookings in a timely manner.
“Maybe they could set up a website," Johnson said. "Where hotels could list how many reservations they have in a given week. I think that would be helpful.”
Prock is welcoming lodging industries to provide accurate booking information to the department, particularly when they can account for an influx of guests.
Some hotels said that they’re expecting a bigger influx of walk-in traffic inside their hotel locations during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
