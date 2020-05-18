North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center to reopen Monday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center will begin a phased reopening on Monday.
According to a press release, the phased reopening will be for current members only. No daily, weekly, or guest passes will be allowed at this time.
Areas of the facility that will reopen for use include the fitness and aquatic areas and the walking track.
The sauna, child watch, gymnasium, basketball and racquetball remain closed until further notice.
In addition, the facility will not host swim lessons or swim teams, including Dolphins and Grand Strand Masters.
“In keeping with Centers for Disease Control and other guidelines, returning AFC members will find the City has adopted and is implementing increased cleaning policies and procedures, physical distancing measures, reduced physical touch points throughout the facility, and more. Members will be provided with this information,” the release stated.
The facility will be open Monday through Friday, from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.