Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting; 1 hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police were called to a shooting Myrtle Beach.
Police were called around 10 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Cedar Street, near 3rd Avenue South, for the shooting call.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said that one person was hurt and is receiving treatment.
Details are limited because it’s still early in the investigation.
WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
We will bring you the latest on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.