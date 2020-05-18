Little River man accused of shooting at boater along Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was on his boat along the Intracoastal Waterway when he was suddenly shot at, according to a police report.
Horry County police were called on Friday night to the area of Park Street for a shots fired complaint.
The caller told officers he was on his boat when he was shot at by another man at a home along the waterway.
Officers located the victim on the waterway and directed him to the nearby boat landing under the Highway 17 bridge.
The victim told police while he was in his boat the man started yelling and then fired a single shot.
“He claimed that the shooter came out on the back property in which he was passing by and yelled at him for trespassing on his property which clearly he was not as he was on the waterway in his boat,” the police report states.
A police report states that officers found small red marks on the victim’s back that were consistent with small pellets fired from a shotgun shell. The victim did not need medical attention.
The victim took police to the area where the shooting happened. Officers canvassed the area and learned from neighbors where the suspect lived.
Police identified the suspect as 66-year-old Stephen Parker of Little River.
Officers made contact with Parker at his home and asked he had any disturbances at his home that night.
“He then advised the two officers that someone was shooting at his house from the waterway and he yelled at them to leave his property advising them that he was calling 911,” Parker said, according to the police report.
Parker told officers he fired a single shot from his back door toward the Intracoastal Waterway.
Police said they located a shotgun in Parker’s home and found an already fired shotgun shell that was chambered in the barrel.
Parker was arrested at his home and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
He was released on bond Saturday afternoon.
