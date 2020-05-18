Horry County receives funding to help those struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has received federal funding to help those who are struggling to pay their rent due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus.
The county received $622,221 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Emergency Solutions Grant program.
This comes after the South Carolina courts lifted a moratorium on evictions on Friday.
The rental assistance programs will provide a measure of relief for those who may have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus, including renters and their landlords.
“This is an unprecedented situation. Our goal is to utilize our federal resources to keep Horry County families safe and in their homes,” said Courtney Frappaolo, director of Horry County Community Development.
Applications for assistance will be available through an online application system that is accessible on the Eastern Carolina Housing Organization’s (ECHO) website.
Interested applicants who don’t have computer access can call the ECHO Access Point at 843-213-1798 to complete an application over the phone
All applicants will be screened for eligibility and must meet targeting threshold requirements, and will be asked to provide documentation including: verification of household income and either a Magistrate’s Court Order of Eviction or a letter from their landlord stating the applicant is behind on rent and will be evicted within 14 days.
