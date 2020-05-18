HGTC receives more than $124K for lineworker program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College recently received additional funding from Duke Energy for its lineworker program, according to school officials.
The grant, which is approximately $124,255.77, will be used to purchase new equipment and safety gear for the program, a press release stated.
The Duke Energy Grant was presented through the South Carolina Technical College System Foundation. The training yard on the Conway campus includes 32 poles and hardware for overhead construction training and a new comprehensive underground training facility, according to the release.
The electrical lineman program began in January 2015 following the initial construction of the lineman yard in November 2014. It prepares students both mentally and physically to have the knowledge, skills, techniques, and desire to enter a utility and has a 98% job placement rate, the release stated. The program is a one-semester course and offers six classes per year.
