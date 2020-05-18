Grand Strand first responders see increase in calls as weather warms up, restrictions ease

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – As the weather gets warmer and restrictions continue to ease amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders across the Grand Strand saw call volumes increase this past weekend compared to previous weekends.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, there were a total of 403 calls between Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17.
For the two-day weekend prior, HCFR handled 290 calls. During that first weekend of May, that number was 268, according to department statistics.
“These numbers suggest a normal seasonal increase in call volume for Horry County Fire Rescue, but given lower call volumes in recent months during the COVID-19 pandemic, a quick rebound in numbers from previous recent weekends,” HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said via email.
The weekend before the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2018 saw HCFR respond to 417 calls. For the same period in 2018, the number was 355.
According to information from Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the department handled 151 calls from May 15 through May 17. That compares to 92 calls for the period of May 8 through May 10.
