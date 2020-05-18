FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather pattern this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Arthur begins to turn right and slowly move back out into the Atlantic, away from our area, our focus returns to the new work week and what’s ahead weather wise.
Unfortunately, if you’re looking for more sunshine and calmer weather, you’ll have to search a little bit harder this week.
We’re starting the morning off on a cloudy and mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. That cloud cover will be pesky today and stick around the area as our unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around for most of the work week.
Highs today will reach the low-mid 80s under a cloud deck that will give way to a few peeks of sunshine at times today. While the rain chances are around through the morning and lunchtime hours, the best chance of showers and storms arrives later this evening and into the overnight hours.
Look for storms to fire up along the Pee Dee and bring some heavy rain and gusty winds to areas around Darlington and Florence. Coverage toward the beaches looks to be more scattered but still possible with a few showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours at 30%.
While the rain chances are more centered toward the Pee Dee today, the better chances will become widespread on Tuesday as a pesky low pressure system moves into the Carolinas. That will bring additional cloud cover and rain chances at 60% for Tuesday with what looks to be one of the worst days weather wise this week.
Highs will cool down into the mid-upper 70s by the end of the week but those daily rain chances will continue as the low pressure takes it's sweet time to get out of the Carolinas. Confidence in the end of the week forecast is still lower with this low pressure system. This is a forecast where hopefully we can lower our rain chances as we go throughout the week. For now, every day except the weekend has a chance of showers/storms.
