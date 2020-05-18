FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms at times through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active weather pattern will keep periods of showers and storms in the forecast for much of the week.
An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will stall across the western Carolinas tonight through the end of the week. This upper level low pressure system will draw plenty of moisture into the Carolinas for periods of showers and storms.
Tonight will be mild and muggy as temperatures drop into the upper 60s. Hit or miss showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely from time to time.
Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies and passing showers and a few thunderstorms at times as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of humidity.
The forecast through the middle and end of the week remains the same with showers and storms possible just about anywhere at just about anytime. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times, but no significant severe weather is expected.
Rain totals this week will average one to three inches for areas near the Grand Strand. Higher amounts - up to 3 to 5 inches - will be possible west of I-95 and north of the NC border. Parts of western North Carolina may pick up as much as 8 inches of rain this week.
Rain chances will slowly drop a bit by the end of the week into the Memorial Day weekend, but no be removed completely. Right now, the weekend forecast features 20% to 30% chances of mainly afternoon showers and storms with temperatures climbing well into the 80s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.