DHEC announces six new COVID-19 deaths, 126 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and six additional deaths.
Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Lexington (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Florence (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,942 and those who have died to 391, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (3), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (4), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (16), Greenville (20), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lee (6), Lexington (2), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (12), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), York (12)
The total number of tests performed Sunday statewide was 4,187 and the percent positive was 3.0%, according to DHEC. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Monday morning, 3,792 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,481 are in use, which is a 63.09% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,481 inpatient beds currently used, 412 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
