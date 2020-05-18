Conway police make arrest in Walgreens attempted robbery case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars after he was accused of trying to rob employees inside a Walgreens in Conway.
Police officers were called to the store on Saturday for an attempted armed robbery at the store along Church Street.
Workers told officers that a suspect came into the business and demanded money.
Investigators identified the suspect as 50-year-old James Felder.
He was taken into custody on Monday and charged with attempted armed robbery.
