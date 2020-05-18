Close-contact businesses reopen in S.C.; Grand Strand parks, government buildings also reopening to public

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More South Carolina businesses are preparing to open their doors.
Close-contact businesses like fitness and exercise centers, commercial gyms, and public pools will welcome back its customers on May 18.
The order was given by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster last week after he ordered them and other non-essential businesses to close in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The businesses set to open today include:
- Hair salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Tattoo shops
- Massage-therapy establishments
- Tanning salons
Things, however, will look different at these locations, as strict social distancing and disinfecting guidelines should be followed.
Also on Monday, a number of Myrtle Beach city parks are government buildings are set to reopen.
That includes the city’s dog parks, municipal court, the Ted E. Collins Law Enforcement Center and Myrtle Beach City Hall.
While city parks will also reopen, the playground equipment and picnic shelters remain closed until May 23.
Myrtle Beach leaders said new social distancing signage will be posted at the parks to remind visitors to stay six feet apart from others.
Horry County Government will reopen its administrative, public safety, and library facilities to the public.
The county's recreation centers, the Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul Living History Farm will remain closed to the public.
Horry County officials said they will allow public access to its buildings with the best safety practices being implemented, including everyone in high-traffic public areas will be required to wear masks while inside facilities.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.