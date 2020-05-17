Two hurt in Laurinburg shooting; suspect arrested after chase

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after authorities said two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Laurinburg.
According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to N. Main Street around 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a Chrysler 300 that had been hit several times by gunfire. Two people were found inside the car with gunshot wounds, the release stated.
The victims, a 33-year-old man and 26-year-old man, were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.
According to the release, the 33-year-old man was then airlifted to another facility in critical condition. The other man was treated and released.
The investigation revealed the shooting happened at the intersection of Main and Church streets, about five blocks south from where the Chrysler 300 was found, authorities said.
According to the release, authorities found the suspect traveling on U.S. 501 and attempted a traffic stop.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Webster Dionte Smith, reportedly fled from deputies with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
The pursuit continued into Robeson County where Smith fled from the vehicle and was later apprehended after a chase on foot, the release stated.
Smith is currently facing charges of attempted murder, in addition to other charges, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.